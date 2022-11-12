 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bridenstine, Wayne R., 74. Bixby

Bridenstine, Wayne R., 74. Bixby, Controller in manufacturing. Died Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church in Tulsa. Floral Haven Funeral Home

