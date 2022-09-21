Bricker, Steve Marshall, 72. Beggs, Marine Corps veteran and farmer. Died Thursday, September 15. Memorial service 10am Friday, September 23, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa
