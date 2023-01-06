 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Brewer, Weldon, 82. Tulsa, Owner Well

Brewer, Weldon, 82. Tulsa, Owner Well-Done Tile and Formica. Died Wednesday January 4. Visitation at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Friday from 6apm to 8 pm, Funeral Service on Saturday at 10 am at the Home Gardens Church of Christ. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

