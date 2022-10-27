Bresee, Leroy, 89. Broken Arrow, Aircraf

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bresee, Leroy, 89. Broken Arrow, Aircraft

Bresee, Leroy, 89. Broken Arrow, Aircraft Tech for American Airlines / U.S. Navy Veteran. Died Tuesday, October 25. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 pm, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 12:30 pm with internment to follow, all at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Floral Haven Funeral Home

