Breitenstein, Bob, 79. Tulsa, Retired NFL Football Player & State Farm Agent. Died Monday, March 13. A reception will be at 12:30 p.m., with the Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 8, both held at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
