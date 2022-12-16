 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Branscum, Charles David, 74. Bristow

Branscum, Charles David, 74. Bristow, Retired Welder/Pipefitter; Army National Guard Veteran. Died Monday, December 12th. Memorial Service is 2:00pm, Friday, Dec. 16th at Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel. Hutchins-Maples Matherly

