Brannon, Linda, 76. Broken Arrow

Brannon, Linda, 76. Broken Arrow, Floral Designer. Died Saturday, November 26. Memorial service will be 2pm, Thursday at Aspen Park Baptist Church.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

