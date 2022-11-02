Boyd, David, 63. Checotah (Formerly), Veteran U.S. Army/Truck Driver. Died Saturday, October 29. Viewing 12pm to 4pm Wednesday, November 2, Garrett Funeral Home Checotah/Services 2pm, Thursday, November 3, Serenity Chapel, Garrett Funeral Home Checotah/Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Garrett Funeral Home Checotah
