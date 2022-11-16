 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Box, Daniel Wayne, 44. Sapulpa

Box, Daniel Wayne, 44. Sapulpa, Landscaper. Died Tuesday, November 8. Private Family Services. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

