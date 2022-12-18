 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bowlin, William, 80. Tulsa, CFO and Air Force Veteran. Died Thursday, December 8. A celebration of life is planned for William at Abiding Harvest Church at 4407 S Olive St Broken Arrow, OK 74011 on Monday at 10:00 AM. Floral Haven Funeral Home

