Bowles, Phyllis, 86. Broken Arrow, Special Education Bus Driver. Died Monday, January 23. Visitation will be 4 - 6 pm, Monday, January 30,at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Memorial service will be 11 am, Tuesday, January 31, at Aspen Creek Assembly of God, Broken Arrow.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow
