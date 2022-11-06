 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bowdler, Hubert Ray, 73. Tulsa, Truck

  • 0

Bowdler, Hubert Ray, 73. Tulsa, Truck driver . Died Friday, October 28. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9th at New Sonora Cemetery in Henryetta, OK. Moore's Memory Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert