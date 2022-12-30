 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Borren, James Goff "Jim", 94. Cleveland,

Borren, James Goff "Jim", 94. Cleveland, Retired Hissom Memorial Center administrator and U.S. Army veteran. Died Wednesday, December 28. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs

