Borren, James Goff "Jim", 94. Cleveland, Retired Hissom Memorial Center administrator and U.S. Army veteran. Died Wednesday, December 28. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.