Booth, Virginia Lee, 98. Tulsa, Executiv

Booth, Virginia Lee, 98. Tulsa, Executive Secretary. Died Thursday, January 19, 2023. Graveside service 2:30 p.m., Thursday, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore Southlawn Chapel

