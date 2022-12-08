Bonham, Robert, 91. Columbia, Missouri, Geologist. Died Sunday December 4. A visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. The celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Baptist Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home
