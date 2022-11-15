 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bolles, Samuel C. "Sam", 91. Tulsa

Bolles, Samuel C. "Sam", 91. Tulsa, commercial & residential painter. Died Tuesday, November 8th. Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday Stanleys Chapel. Stanleys

