Bogie, Jr., Charles Paul, 76. Tulsa

Bogie, Jr., Charles Paul, 76. Tulsa, United States Army Reserves Veteran and Business Owner. Died Thursday, July 7. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, Tulsa. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage

