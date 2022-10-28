 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bogie, Arthur Willis, 79. Tulsa, United States Army Veteran and United Airlines Airline Pilot. Died Saturday, September 24. Memorial Services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage

