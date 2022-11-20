 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Boatright, Joe, 82. Broken Arrow, US

Boatright, Joe, 82. Broken Arrow, US Air National Guard Veteran and Parts Distributor for American Airlines. Died Wednesday, November 16. Service will be 1pm, Tuesday, November 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

