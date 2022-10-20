 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Blunt, Rickey, 68. Tulsa, Laborer, U.S. Navy Veteran. Died Tuesday, October 11. A memorial service for Rickey will be held at 2 pm on Friday, at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer

