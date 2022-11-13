 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blessing, John, 91. Tulsa, Businessman.

  • 0

Blessing, John, 91. Tulsa, Businessman. Died Tuesday, October 18. Memorial Service 11am Monday, November 14 at Fellowship Lutheran Church.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert