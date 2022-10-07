 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Blackwell, Howard Gene, 73. Locust Grove

Blackwell, Howard Gene, 73. Locust Grove, Construction and U.S. Army veteran. Died Wednesday, October 5. Funeral 11:00 am Friday, Locust Grove First Baptist Church. Mowery, Owasso

