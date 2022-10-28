Black, Tamza, 69. Tifton, GA & Former Resident Cleveland, Hair Stylist and Former Owner of Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Died Saturday, October 22. Visitation will be held 12 pm to 7 pm Friday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland. Funeral Service will be held 11 am Saturday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel, Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery in Cleveland. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
