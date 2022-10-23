 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Black, Mary Lou (Saunders), 91. Tulsa

Black, Mary Lou (Saunders), 91. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Tuesday, October 11. Memorial Service will be 12 Noon, Monday, at Asbury Church-Mason Chapel, Tulsa. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

