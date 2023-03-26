Bjork, Steven Ronald, 71. Tulsa, Self Employed Artist. Died Tuesday, March 21. No Services are planned at this time.. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Crematory, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012
