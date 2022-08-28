Bixby. Vassaur, Holly, 48. Chef. Died Sunday, July 17. A memorial gathering will be held 10 am, Tuesday, August 30, in the Great Room at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.