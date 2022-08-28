 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bixby. Vassaur, Holly, 48. Chef. Died Sunday, July 17. A memorial gathering will be held 10 am, Tuesday, August 30, in the Great Room at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

