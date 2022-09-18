 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bixby

Bishop, Walter, 80. Bixby, Ryder Brick owner and U.S. Army veteran. Died Thursday, September 15. Services will be at 10:00am on Wednesday at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.

