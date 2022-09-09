 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bixby

Bixby. Gadberry, Billy Joe, 92. retired Postal Carrier and U.S. Navy veteran. Died Wednesday, September 7. Service 11:00 am Saturday, First Baptist Church. Leonard-Marker

