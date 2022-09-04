Bixby. Boles, Bert, 85. Sod Farmer. Died Wednesday, August 31. Visitation will be held Monday, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 p, at Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, and a graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
