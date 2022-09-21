 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Stucke, Loretta Cosse, 73. Bixby, Administrative Assistant. Died Sunday, September 11, 2022. Memorial Visitation Thursday, 1:00PM-4:00PM with a Prayer Service 3:00PM at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Chapel

