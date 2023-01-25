 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bishop, Kurt Anthony, 68. Owasso, SAP

  • 0

Bishop, Kurt Anthony, 68. Owasso, SAP management consultant. Died Sunday, January 22. Funeral 11:00 am, Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel. Mowery, Owasso

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert