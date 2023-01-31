Bishop Jr., Edward "Eddie", 91. former Bristow resident, Former owner of Bishop Brothers Tabouli, U.S. Air Force veteran. Died January 17. Memorial service is 2 pm, Thursday, February 2, at Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel. Hutchins-Maples Matherly
