 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bishop Jr., Edward "Eddie", 91. former

  • 0

Bishop Jr., Edward "Eddie", 91. former Bristow resident, Former owner of Bishop Brothers Tabouli, U.S. Air Force veteran. Died January 17. Memorial service is 2 pm, Thursday, February 2, at Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel. Hutchins-Maples Matherly

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert