Billingsley, Theodore "Ted", 77. Broken

Billingsley, Theodore "Ted", 77. Broken Arrow, Glass Installer at Ted's Glass, Veteran: United States National Guard. Died Friday, November 11. Memorial Service: Sunday, November 20 at 1:30PM, GUTS Church in Tulsa, OK. Hayhurst Funeral Home

