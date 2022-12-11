 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Biles, Adrain, 84. Broken Arrow

Biles, Adrain, 84. Broken Arrow, Insurance Salesman and US Air National Guard Veteran. Died Wednesday, December 7th. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Tuesday, December 13th at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, December 14th at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

