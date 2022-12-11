Biles, Adrain, 84. Broken Arrow, Insurance Salesman and US Air National Guard Veteran. Died Wednesday, December 7th. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Tuesday, December 13th at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, December 14th at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
