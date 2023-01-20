 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bilby, Bonnie Deloris (Stephens), 89

Bilby, Bonnie Deloris (Stephens), 89. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, January 18. Visitation: Sunday, 1:00-5:00pm, at Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Graveside Service: Monday, 12:30pm at Floral Haven Cemetery. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood

