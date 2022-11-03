 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bigpond, Ina Beth, 41. Tulsa, general laborer at Oklahoma Food Bank. Died Monday, October 31. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, at Big Cussetah Indian Methodist Church in Morris, OK with interment following at Big Cussetah Cemetery in Morris, OK. Moore's Memory Chapel

