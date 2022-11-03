Bigpond, Ina Beth, 41. Tulsa, general laborer at Oklahoma Food Bank. Died Monday, October 31. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, at Big Cussetah Indian Methodist Church in Morris, OK with interment following at Big Cussetah Cemetery in Morris, OK. Moore's Memory Chapel
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.