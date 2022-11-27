 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Berryhill-Lowe, Patricia A., 91. Laurie, Mo, Secretary. Died 11/23/2022. Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 PM., Thursday at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Graveside Service: 12:30 PM., Friday at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK.

