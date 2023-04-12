Bernardine, John, 81. Tulsa, Automotive Engineer. Died Tuesday, March 28. A Rosary will be held on Friday, at 7 pm, in the Chapel at Church of Saint Mary, Tulsa, OK. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, at 10 am, at Church of Saint Mary. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
