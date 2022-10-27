 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bergey, Patricia "Patee", 70. Tulsa, U.S

Bergey, Patricia "Patee", 70. Tulsa, U.S. Navy Vet. Died Saturday, October 22. Memorial Service 10am-1pm, Saturday at Owasso Community Center, Owasso, OK Lunch provided. Please stay home if sick.

