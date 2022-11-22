 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Benton, Harold, 87. Broken Arrow

Benton, Harold, 87. Broken Arrow, Operational Engineer / Navy Veteran. Died Friday, November 18. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home. A visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 12:30 PM. . Floral Haven Funeral Home

