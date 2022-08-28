 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bennett, John R., 73

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for August 29 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Bennett, John R., 73. Petroleum Engineer. Died Friday, August 19. Funeral Mass 10 am, Tuesday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert