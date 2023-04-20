Bennett, Everett R. Jr., 63. Sapulpa, Attorney at Law. Died Monday, April 17. Viewing will be 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
