Bennett, Clara Jean, 91. Tulsa, Sales

Bennett, Clara Jean, 91. Tulsa, Sales Associate, Clarkes Dept. Store. Died January 18, 2023. Visitation 4pm to 8pm, Friday; funeral service 10am Saturday, at Moore Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel. Moore Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel

