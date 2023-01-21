 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bennett, Clara Jean, 91. Tulsa, OK

Bennett, Clara Jean, 91. Tulsa, OK, Clarkes Dept. Store Sales Associate. Died Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Funeral Service will be 10:00am, Saturday, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

