 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bennett, Bryan Joseph, 62. Broken Arrow,

  • 0

Bennett, Bryan Joseph, 62. Broken Arrow, Catering Business Owner. Died Tuesday, September 27. Viewing 5-8PM Thursday, and Memorial Service 10AM Friday, both at Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert