Bell, Joyce, 90. Tulsa, Oklahoma, Retire

Bell, Joyce, 90. Tulsa, Oklahoma, Retired Bank Teller. Died Monday, January 23, 2023. Visitation: Thursday, from 5 - 7 p.m., at Rice Funeral Service, Catoosa, OK. Funeral: Friday, at 10 a.m., at Catoosa First, Catoosa, OK. Rice Funeral Service

