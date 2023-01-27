Bell, Connie Jean (Strickland), 71. Tuls

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bell, Connie Jean (Strickland), 71. Tulsa, retired Avis Rental Reservation Agent. Died Saturday, January 21. Memorial service Saturday, 1 p.m., Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.

