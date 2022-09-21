 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Beggs

Bricker, Steve Marshall, 72. Beggs, Marine Corps veteran and farmer. Died Thursday, September 15. Memorial service 10am Friday, September 23, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa

