Beene, Maryann, 84. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died December 4, 2022. A memorial service for Maryann will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Aiden's Episcopal Church, 4045 N. MLK, Jr. Blvd.. Ninde Brookside

