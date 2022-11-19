 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Beckwith, Saundra Joy Gillard, 74. Ramon

Beckwith, Saundra Joy Gillard, 74. Ramona, OK, U. S. Postal Service Mechanic. Died Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, November 21, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

